Zelenskyy met with Senator Graham: They discussed crucial role of U.S. assistance. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Lindsay Graham and Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine Needham held an important meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they heard about the situation on the battlefield and the crucial role of American assistance in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. We all agree that time is of the essence in helping Ukraine defend itself," the statement said.





Senator Graham arrived in Kyiv on March 18. Lindsey Graham is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine, and he often speaks in the US Congress in support of Ukraine.

