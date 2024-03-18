ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8711 visitors online
News
7 756 76

Zelenskyy met with Senator Graham: They discussed crucial role of U.S. assistance. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Lindsay Graham and Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine Needham held an important meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they heard about the situation on the battlefield and the crucial role of American assistance in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. We all agree that time is of the essence in helping Ukraine defend itself," the statement said.

Зеленський та Грем
Зеленський та Грем

Senator Graham arrived in Kyiv on March 18. Lindsey Graham is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine, and he often speaks in the US Congress in support of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: Heard report on construction of defence borders

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6715) Graham (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 