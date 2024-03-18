Number of patients with PTSD is growing in Ukraine. In 2023, 12,494 cases of disorder were recorded, - Ministry of Health

In 2023, 12,494 cases of PTSD were recorded in Ukraine, almost four times more than in 2021.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health notes that over the past two years, the electronic healthcare system (EHRS) has recorded a significant increase in patients diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Thus, in 2023, the number of patients with PTSD almost quadrupled compared to 2021, and in the first two months of 2024, almost the same number of patients were diagnosed as in the whole of 2021.

According to the NHSU (National Health Service of Ukraine - Ed.), the figures by year are as follows:

2021 - 3,167 patients,

2022 - 7,051 patients,

2023 - 12,494 patients,

2024 - 3,292 patients (as of 06.03.2024).

The Ministry reminds us that PTSD affects people of all genders and ages. Not only war, but any event that poses a threat to death or integrity can be a prerequisite for the development of PTSD. At the same time, the experience of living through warfare does not necessarily lead to this diagnosis. It depends on a person's resilience, circumstances, available support, and other factors. But there is no doubt that the full-scale war has had a significant impact on the lives and mental state of Ukrainians. According to various estimates, 12-20% of people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event can develop PTSD.

Symptoms of the disorder can occur in the short or long term after a traumatic event, usually within the first three months. They can be manifested through hyper-arousal, re-experiencing traumatic events, memory and emotional problems, sleep disturbances, excessive fatigue, irritability, headaches, trying to avoid anything that reminds you of the traumatic event, etc.

"Established PTSD is characterised by constant re-experiencing of the trauma, triggers, reminders, flashbacks, intrusions - memories from the past that interfere with the present and interfere with life. This is a constant return to the trauma, a person is thrown back to those events. There is also a return to the past, and it is difficult to talk about it. Avoidance (of recalling the traumatic event - ed.) is the most characteristic and dangerous symptom," said Ksenia Voznitsyna, director of the Lisova Polyana Centre for Mental Health and Rehabilitation at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The report emphasises that PTSD is mostly curable and successfully resolves in most patients. If you experience the first symptoms, you should seek help as soon as possible. For example, to your family doctor or to a family doctor in a medical institution that has an agreement with the NHSU under the package "Support and treatment of adults and children with mental disorders at the primary level of medical care," the Ministry of Health noted.

Family doctors have been trained under the WHO mhGAP programme and can help with issues related to mental health. If necessary, they can refer patients to a specialist - a psychologist, psychotherapist or psychiatrist. The service is absolutely free of charge, as it is provided under the Medical Guarantee Programme.

You can find the contacts of primary healthcare institutions that have a contract with the NHSU on the interactive map on the NHSU website in the section "E-data" - "Analytical panels (dashboards)" - Medical care providers in the area of "Psychological and psychiatric care".