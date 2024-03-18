Kostin: More than 800 attempts of Russian cyberattacks on state institutions and services of Ukraine have been recorded

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin met in Kyiv with his colleagues from the US Department of Justice, Nathan Brooks and Tim Rank, as well as with Jared Kimball, Legal Counselor at the US Embassy in Ukraine, and Chris Geiger, FBI Legal Attaché. They discussed strategies for investigating Russian cybercrime against Ukraine and partner countries.

"The scale of Russia's cyber operations against Ukraine is growing steadily. More than 800 attempts of cyberattacks on state institutions and services have been recorded. Among them are energy infrastructure facilities, which are constantly under the enemy's sights," Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General said that the enemy also conducts information operations to destabilise Ukrainian society and attacks telecommunications systems to deprive citizens of access to mobile communications and the Internet.

Kostin noted that an effective and comprehensive investigation of these crimes requires the implementation of best practices and methods to bring those responsible to justice. He added that the experience and support of American colleagues in these matters would be very valuable.

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of intellectual property protection and the fight against organised crime in cyberspace.

"We are determined to further strengthen our work in these areas and introduce innovative investigative methods to make cyberspace safer and effectively counter any new threats," the Prosecutor General said.