Over last day, 56 combat engagements were recorded in frontline. Enemy launched 5 missile and 55 air strikes - General Staff

Over the past day, the Russians assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces 56 times in 7 directions. The Russian army launched 5 missile and 55 air strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

"The seven hundred and fifty-fourth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. Within the last day 56 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 55 air strikes, fired 60 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were destroyed and damaged," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Ponomarenky in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy and Prohres in the Chernihiv region; Kruzhok, Atynske, Katerynivka, Vodolahy, Myropillia, Ponomarenky in the Sumy region; and Huriiv Kozachok, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Ocheretyne and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhayne, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 21 times. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Velyka Novosilka. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times with the support of aviation near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy made three attacks on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the last day. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Burhunka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile units destroyed 1 enemy air defense system.

