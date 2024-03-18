US aid to Ukraine should be provided in way of interest-free loan - Senator Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham supports providing aid to Ukraine in the form of an interest-free loan and hopes that a bill will be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming days.

The American politician said this at a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The senator emphasized that he had conveyed a message to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "America wants to help, but we have problems at home that we need to start solving. Our border is broken. Can we solve this issue before the elections? I doubt it, but we have to keep trying."

Graham also expressed hope that the House of Representatives will agree on border security and assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"I found out that $380 billion of Russian sovereign assets are frozen, $200 billion in Belgium, and we need to get this money to help Ukraine and help ourselves. So I told the president that I was ready to help Ukraine, but we have to do it in the form of a loan, without interest. This will be a new way of doing business," the senator said.

Read more: EU will continue to support Ukraine, no matter what it takes - Borrell

Thus, the American politician supported the initiative of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to turn the aid into an interest-free loan and expressed hope that the relevant document "will pass the House of Representatives in the coming days, not weeks."

"I think the idea of a loan will be quite popular not only among Republicans but also among Democrats," Graham added.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said in a conversation with Republican senators that he would prepare his own bill to support Ukraine, but in a different form than the one previously approved by the Senate. According to the senators who attended the discussion, this draft could offer support to Ukraine in the form of a loan or a landlease.

Read more: Biden called Putin bandit and called on Congress to immediately pass bill on aid to Ukraine