Mobilized medics can obtain officer’s rank after 40 days of retraining - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence is introducing a new training system for mobilized medics. After 40 days of training, they have the opportunity to be promoted to officer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The new and more flexible form of training was introduced by order of the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - for medical workers who did not graduate from a military department and do not have an officer's rank, but serve in the army in various non-core positions.

The new format of retraining for medical professionals serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides for a hybrid form of training: theoretical part online and 18 days of practical training offline at the academy.

"Upon completion of the educational process, mobilised medical professionals will not only receive the rank of officer, but also the opportunity to return to their unit to work in a more suitable position," the Ministry of Defence said.

To date, 118 mobilised medical professionals have completed the full-time courses.

At the same time, civilian doctors who are fit for military service but do not have a military education can apply to military departments of medical universities. After four months of training, they can receive an officer's rank and then serve in the Armed Forces in positions of their choice.