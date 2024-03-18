EU countries have not yet adopted decision to use returns from Russian assets in Ukraine’s interests - Borrell

EU foreign ministers failed to agree on the use of returns from frozen Russian assets for the interests of Ukraine.

This follows from the words said by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The problem is the legal basis and financial implications of confiscating not the assets, but the income received from these assets as a result of these exceptional circumstances. I can't say that anyone was against it, but they wanted to get a specific proposal to thoroughly study the legal basis. I understand this because we live in a state governed by the rule of law and we cannot make arbitrary decisions. The decisions we make must be compatible with international law. Therefore, EU member states want to carefully study the text that will be presented to them in a few days," Borrell said.

He reiterated that it is not about using the frozen assets themselves, but the proceeds from them to "put them aside, and now the question is to take it and use it for the benefit of Ukraine."

"After today's discussion, I saw that there is strong support. There are some members who want more details. But there is strong support to take the returns from the profits and use it to support Ukraine. How? In a military sense, but also to support the development of the Ukrainian defence industry. I intend to submit this proposal to the Council and I will work with the Commission to approve a Council resolution so that member states can discuss a concrete proposal before the Council of the European Union," said the head of European diplomacy.