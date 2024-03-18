ENG
Turkey is ready for any role to facilitate talks between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the topics was negotiations with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Turkish president.

Erdogan congratulated Putin on his "victory in the elections".

The Turkish president also reiterated that his country is ready to take on any role in facilitating a return to the negotiating table with Ukraine.

