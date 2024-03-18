Kamikaze drone of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade hits group of Russian occupiers. VIDEO
The pilot of the company of combat UAV Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminates a group of three Russian occupants with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
If you look closely, in the first second of the video, you can see three more killed "liberators".
