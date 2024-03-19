European companies will soon produce the amount of ammunition Ukraine needs - President of Czech Republic Pavel

European companies will soon be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition for themselves and for Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It takes time to produce the required number of shells. This requires an increase in our production capacity. But Ukraine needs shells now. We cannot wait for European companies, so we are trying to find ammunition wherever we can. We are trying to deliver them to Ukraine as quickly as possible. But at the same time, we are increasing our own capacity," he said.

"In the near future, European companies will be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition to replenish the stockpiles of European countries, as well as to provide Ukraine with ammunition if it still needs it," Pavel added.

Read more: Czech Republic is looking for shells for Ukraine. Russia’s allies are among suppliers - Wall Street Journal

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

As reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands is allocating more than €100 million to this initiative.

Germany has also expressed support for this idea.

Read more: Germany and Poland to increase production of shells to help Ukraine - Pistorius

In addition, Norway allocated $153 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel confirmed that Ukraine's allies had transferred all the funds needed to provide Ukraine with 800,000 artillery shells. He predicts that the ammunition should arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various states, will be able to make its first deliveries to Kyiv in a few weeks.