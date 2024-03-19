Russian troops attempted to break through our defences 25 times in Novopavlivka sector, 61 combat engagements over day - General Staff

Over the past day, 61 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 110 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Shelling of Ukraine

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were subjected to air strikes: Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Ponomarenky in Sumy region; Rozdolivka, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 25 times.

Situation in the South

"In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, they made 3 assaults on the positions of our troops," the statement said.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

The aviation of the Defence Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile units destroyed 1 enemy air defence system.