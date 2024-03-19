Dictatorship is tool that can help defeat enemy - "servant of people" Demchenko. VIDEO

"Servant of the People" MP Serhiy Demchenko believes that dictatorship as a tool can help defeat the enemy. However, he noted that Ukrainians are freedom-loving, so we should not be like the totalitarian regime of the Russian Federation.

He said this on the air of "News Live", Censor.NET reports.

According to Demchenko, he does not currently "feel a complete dictatorship".

"But I can say that the maximum number of decisions are made by the president, the maximum number of state bodies are orientated towards the president. Probably, the full responsibility for the war and international issues lies with the president... I think that dictatorship is always a disadvantage for the country and people. But to win the war, perhaps this is the tool that can help defeat the enemy," the MP said.

