21 occupants - "two hundred", 16 - "three hundred": liquidation of enemy assault group near Berdychiv, Donetsk region. VIDEO of drone

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th "Magura" Brigade repelled an enemy assault near Berdychiv, Donetsk Oblast, killing 21 occupants and wounding 16 others.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle, made by a UAV camera, was published on social media.

Read more: Kamikaze drone of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade hits group of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

