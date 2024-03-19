Occupants are trying to drive out Defence Forces units from left bank, Russian losses during assaults reach 70% - OC "South"

Russian troops launch assaults on the left bank of the Kherson region, but suffer significant losses.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the OC "South", on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's work is very intense both on the right bank and on the left. On the left bank, they are trying to drive out our units, but continue to save armoured vehicles. The assaults that took place over the last day of combat again caused enemy losses of up to 70 per cent of the assault groups that advanced," she noted.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupiers continue to strike the right bank, causing civilian casualties. The Russians are using not only artillery, but also FPV drones and "Lancet" drones.

