ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8972 visitors online
News
9 823 100

United States will not allow Ukraine to lose. Our coalition will not allow it - Austin

остін

The US and its Western allies will not allow Ukraine to lose the war with Russia.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this at the Ramstein meeting, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine. 

"We know that the conditions in which the Ukrainian army is fighting are extremely difficult. Unfortunately, civilians are suffering from attacks by Russian drones. That is why our message today is quite clear. The United States will not allow Ukraine to lose. Our coalition will not allow it. And the entire free world will not allow it," he said.

Read more: Austin and Stoltenberg discuss weapons production increase to help Ukraine - Pentagon

Author: 

USA (5650) Lloyd Austin (231)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 