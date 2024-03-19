United States will not allow Ukraine to lose. Our coalition will not allow it - Austin
The US and its Western allies will not allow Ukraine to lose the war with Russia.
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this at the Ramstein meeting, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
"We know that the conditions in which the Ukrainian army is fighting are extremely difficult. Unfortunately, civilians are suffering from attacks by Russian drones. That is why our message today is quite clear. The United States will not allow Ukraine to lose. Our coalition will not allow it. And the entire free world will not allow it," he said.
