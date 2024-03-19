Germany to announce new military aid package for Ukraine today - Pistorius

Today, 19 March, Germany is announcing a new military aid package for Ukraine. However, we should not expect long-range Taurus missiles.

This was stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius before a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence ("Ramstein" format), Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

Pistorius stressed the importance of achieving sustainable support for Ukraine, which is a "daily task".

According to him, Germany plans to expand cooperation with Poland, in particular in the production of ammunition, and to make Ukraine understand that it can continue to count on support.

"There is progress in the area of ammunition. On the one hand, thanks to the Czech initiative, but we will also be able to announce another package here today. The matter is moving forward sometimes in small, sometimes in bigger steps. But the main thing is the constant supply of ammunition," Pistorius said.

At the same time, when asked whether Ukraine could expect news about Taurus, he said that "there is no news about it".

