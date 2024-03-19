Borrell proposes to allocate 90% of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine

EU High Representative Josep Borrell will propose to use 90% of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The remaining 10%, the diplomat said, will be transferred to the EU budget and used to increase the capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry.

Borrell said that he would submit the proposal to EU member states on Wednesday, on the eve of the EU leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.

He stressed that the proposal is to use profits from assets located in Europe, rather than the assets themselves. According to him, this could bring in about €3 billion annually.

"A concrete proposal will be submitted tomorrow. It has to be agreed by the member states," he added.

