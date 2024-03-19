Finland hands over several combat boats to Ukraine, 50 Ukrainian servicemen to undergo training in Romania - media

Ukraine will receive a batch of combat boats from Finland. The military will be trained in Romania and the boats will first be delivered to Romania and then transported to Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Romanian portal "Defence and Security Monitor".

According to the newspaper, the Romanian army will train the Ukrainian military on ships received from Finland, and then facilitate the transfer of these vessels to Ukraine.

"In October, the Finnish Ministry of Defence sent a letter to the Romanian Minister of National Defence, in which it said it wanted to donate equipment to Ukraine and asked Romania to provide support in transit through its national territory, as well as to organise training events for Ukrainian crews who will receive and operate the donated equipment," Iohannis told the Romanian parliament on 14 February.

According to him, the Finnish side also requested the provision of logistical support for Ukrainian personnel, including accommodation, transport, food, and fuel necessary for the operation of boats, free of charge.

Iohannis did not tell the parliament what kind of equipment the Ukrainian military would be trained on in Romania, but, as the newspaper notes, he spoke about boats.

"Currently, the UK, Sweden and the US have provided Ukraine with various types of warships... On 20 February, Sweden announced the transfer of 10 CB-90 amphibious assault boats and 20 high-speed G-boats, as well as underwater weapons... Finland uses amphibious assault boats similar to the Swedish ones, and it is possible that they are of the same type," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the Finnish state broadcaster Yle reported this with reference to a Romanian source, noting that the Finnish authorities did not disclose the content of military assistance to Ukraine.

"The Finnish Navy includes, among other things, amphibious assault ships of the "Yehu" class and transport ships of the "Jurmo" and "Visco" classes," Yle said.

As a reminder, in early February, Finland sent the 22nd military aid package worth up to EUR190 million and announced the preparation of a long-term plan to support Ukraine. The package includes Finnish-made equipment and products, with "separate funding of EUR30 million to be allocated to support Ukraine".

In late December, it was reported that Finland had allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to strike at Russian territory.

On 18 March, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis approved the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at a training centre in Romania. He also allowed the transport of some weapons for Ukraine through Romania.