Since beginning of March, Russia has fired 130 missiles, more than 320 Shaheds and almost 900 KABs at Ukraine. We need more air defence systems - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Every day and every night, Russia is waging a terrorist war against our people, against ordinary towns and villages of Ukraine with drones, missiles and guided bombs. Since the beginning of this March alone, Russian troops have used 130 missiles of various types, more than 320 Shaheds, and almost 900 guided bombs," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has proven that it can effectively shoot down any missiles and drones, as well as destroy Russian military aircraft.

"But we need more protection - a very realistic number of air defence systems that our partners have. "Patriots and other systems should do what they were designed to do, which is to protect lives, not to gather dust in storage. And I thank everyone in the world who understands this and helps us save lives. Russian terror must lose," he concluded.

