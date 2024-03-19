NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in Armenia for first time in 10 years

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Armenia on Tuesday (19 March) for the first time in his 10 years in office. He discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan the importance of stability in the South Caucasus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Armenia is a long-standing partner of NATO and I welcome your contribution to NATO missions and operations. For almost 20 years, Armenia has been a key partner in NATO's KFOR peacekeeping mission, helping to ensure a safe environment for all communities in Kosovo," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General said he had discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the importance of stability in the South Caucasus.

Read more: Volunteer fighter from Armenia Gevorg Mkrtchyan was killed in battle for Ukraine in Kupiansk direction

"Armenia and Azerbaijan now have the opportunity to achieve lasting peace after years of conflict. That is why I urge both countries to reach an agreement that paves the way for normalisation of relations and lasting peace for your people," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General visited Azerbaijan on 17 March and Georgia on 18 March.

As you know, Armenia has suspended its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. Pashinyan said that Armenia could no longer rely on Russia as its main defence and military partner. The Armenian authorities are discussing the possibility of the country joining the EU.