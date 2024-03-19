Drones destroy two enemy tanks that were trying to evacuate damaged Ukrainian Leopard 2 from battlefield (updated). VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed two enemy tanks that the enemy was using to evacuate a damaged Ukrainian Leopard 2 from the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Russians tried to take a damaged Ukrainian Leopard-2 tank of the Swedish Strv-122 modification off the battlefield near Kreminna. The enemy managed to pull the Leopard towards their positions with two tanks. However, Ukrainian drones arrived in time, and both Russian tanks were destroyed. This is a clear example that damaged equipment must be destroyed, otherwise the enemy will do everything to evacuate it and restore it for propaganda purposes," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

According to the Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, two occupation repair and recovery vehicles tried to take a Ukrainian Leopard 2 off the battlefield near Terny.

The operators of the 12th Azov Brigade's RUBPAK destroyed the enemy's plans. The FPV drones stopped the enemy BREMs with precise hits to the engine compartments.

