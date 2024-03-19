Scholz: Military aid to Ukraine is message to Putin that he should not hope for US elections

The decisive military assistance that Europe and the United States are providing to Ukraine should send a controversial message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to NTV.

"He must know that his assumptions that we will not be able to support Ukraine as long as necessary are wrong. This means that he should not expect that the US will elect a president who will immediately bury Ukraine with him," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Read more: Germany announces new €500 million military aid package for Ukraine

Scholz believes that Putin must realize that a situation is emerging in which a "just, not dictated peace" is possible. To do this, Scholz said, Putin must first of all withdraw his troops.

German assistance

Germany is one of the leaders among the countries that provide assistance to our troops. In particular, Berlin has provided several types of artillery, Leopard tanks of old and new modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, ammunition, vehicles, drones and other types of weapons.

On March 19, Germany will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.