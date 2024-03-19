Ruscists attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, critical infrastructure facility was hit, and there are problems with water supply in city

Russian occupation forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

This was reported by Bilopillia Mayor Yurii Zarko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"There were two explosions. It is not yet clear whether they were missiles or KABs. There was a hit to a critical infrastructure facility. The houses of local residents were also damaged. There is no information about injuries or deaths. The extent of the damage is being clarified," he said.

Zarko urged the community to stock up on water.

"We currently have problems with water supply. Make water reserves if you still have the opportunity," he added.

