In Australia, a state-owned television channel filmed and broadcast a documentary film "Ukraine’s War. The Other Side", a documentary about the Russian army. Representatives of Ukraine criticised the film for countless outright lies, distortions of history, racist statements and Kremlin propaganda narratives.

According to Censor.NET, citing UNIAN, the Australian state-owned ABC television channel filmed and aired a documentary film "Ukraine's War. The Other Side", dedicated to the Russian army. The film includes interviews with Russian soldiers currently serving at the frontline, as well as footage of their everyday life and military routine.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, harshly criticised the film itself and the broadcaster's decision to show this material to viewers.

"Last night's programme on Four Corners, The War in Ukraine: The Other Side, was the journalistic equivalent of a bowl of vomit. It unquestioningly repeated and broadcast countless outright lies, distortions of history, racist claims and propaganda narratives emanating from the Kremlin. And this was entirely in the interests of Russian dictator Putin," reads a statement issued by the Ukrainian Embassy in Australia.

It is noted that the film minimised and downplayed the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians killed by Russian soldiers.

"The Australian Broadcasting Corporation should be ashamed of itself for airing such utter rubbish. Through the Minister of Communications [of Australia], I will request a meeting with the managing director of the ABC and the executive producer of Four Corners to understand the process that led to the airing of this Putin and violence propaganda by Australia's national broadcaster. I will share with them the facts that the programme completely failed to take into account," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

The Ukrainian diaspora in Australia is also outraged by the film, which presents the Russian point of view on the war.

"In a series of interviews, viewers see the director shaking hands, hugging and smiling at Russian soldiers while listening to the blatant lies, hatred and genocidal intentions against Ukrainians. It is ludicrous for the ABC to pretend that this was fearless journalism giving us "extraordinary" access to the "other side". Spreading lies and sowing confusion about right and wrong is a direct goal of Russian propaganda. And so the ABC has fallen into the trap of using taxpayer money to broadcast Russian propaganda directly into Australian living rooms," the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations said in a statement.

In response, ABC said that the film was only one of a series of programmes about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. They also said that Australian audiences have the right to watch the film and make their own decisions.

"The War in Ukraine: The Other Side is a challenging but legitimate documentary film [...] that offers a rare insight into the lives of Russian soldiers during the war. It adds to our understanding of this tragic conflict and shows the full, horrific impact of war," an ABC spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The Guardian's military columnist Dan Sabbagh, however, admitted that the film was "generous to the Russian position by simply giving ordinary soldiers and civilians airtime".

"But neither viewers nor broadcasters should completely ignore points of view that are rarely heard. Throughout the documentary, it is very carefully emphasised who is to blame for the invasion - Russia," said Sabbagh.