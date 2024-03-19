Finland allocates €30 million to Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

The Finnish government has allocated 30 million euros to the Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine’s needs.

This was stated by Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed with the commander of the Czech Defence Forces how to improve support for European defence and Ukraine. In particular, we discussed the Czech ammunition initiative. Finland will contribute 30 million euros to this initiative," he said.

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands will allocate more than €100 million for this initiative.

Germany has also expressed support for this idea.

In addition, Norway has allocated $153 million for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel confirmed that Ukraine's allies had transferred the entire amount of money needed to provide Ukraine with 800,000 artillery shells. He predicts that the ammunition should arrive in Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various states, will be able to make its first deliveries to Kyiv in a few weeks.