Ruscists shoot three civilians in occupied village of Kokhany in Kherson region - Russian media

Earlier, the Russian military shot dead 3 civilians in the occupied village of Kokhany, Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

"The corpses of three residents of the village of Kokhany were found after hearing gunfire on 15 March. The bodies of the men with gunshot wounds to the head were found by neighbours in the hallway of a house. The deceased are men with the surnames Karpus, Golenkov and Voznov," the statement said.

It is noted that later, soldiers of the 11843 military unit, 36-year-old Alexei Bulelin and 37-year-old Muntian Tarasenko, were detained on suspicion of murder. Both are from the Volgograd region.

As the publication found out, Bulelin stole a car in 2010 and received a suspended sentence. Tarasenko, according to the leaked databases, had previously been convicted of violent acts, but the publication did not find any other evidence of his conviction.