Shmyhal: More than €6bn of Russian assets frozen in Luxembourg should be working for Ukraine right now

Russian frozen assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after talks with Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the key issues is the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. According to preliminary data, more than €6 billion of Russian resources are stored in Luxembourg. Our principled position is that these funds should work for Ukraine right now.

It is important for us that all Russian frozen sovereign assets are used for the sustainability and recovery of Ukraine," he said in a statement.

According to Shmyhal, Luxembourg has also expressed interest in reconstructing the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Prime Minister thanked Luxembourg for military cooperation, as well as for advocating macro-financial assistance last year and for facilitating the approval of the Ukraine Facility programme this year.

"In addition, Luxembourg is ready to join the implementation of the seventh point of the President's Peace Formula, which refers to punishing Russia for its crimes.

Special attention was paid to the sanctions policy. Our common task is to cut off all ways of financing Russia's aggressive war," the Prime Minister concluded.