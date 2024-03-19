Russians in occupied territories wiretap phones, streets and institutions to search for "disloyal" - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have increased the amount of equipment for listening to private conversations of local residents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

"We are talking about both equipment for listening to conversations on the street (by recording in establishments, bus stops) and listening to phone calls. The latter are tapped either automatically by keywords or manually in the case of 'disloyal residents'," the statement said.

Read more: Russia’s "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and another violation of international law, - German Foreign Ministry

The enemy also once again conducted a series of raids on residential buildings in the Kherson region, during which they interrogated locals and checked documents and mobile phones.

The National Resistance Centre notes that all participants in such raids will be identified and brought to justice.