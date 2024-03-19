Despite outcome, US will support those who want brighter future for Russia, - Blinken on Russia’s pseudo-elections

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called the results of the so-called elections in Russia pre-determined by the Kremlin regime and said that America would continue to support the part of Russian society that is fighting for a "bright future" for Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"Vladimir Putin is denying Russian citizens access to information, including information about the political participation (of other candidates - ed.). Despite the pre-determined outcome of this election, the United States will continue to support those who seek a brighter future for Russia," the US Secretary of State said.

He stressed that the so-called presidential election in Russia was held "amid intense suppression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death, or exile of virtually all genuine political opposition". The Kremlin has systematically marginalised groups that advocate for democratic processes and the rule of law, including election observers.

Russian authorities have also denied registration for the presidential election to candidates who oppose the war in Ukraine.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has sought to create the illusion that the Russian public is unequivocally behind the brutal war by destroying space for civil discourse and deepening its campaign of intimidation, violence, and censorship against independent media and civil society," the US Secretary of State said.

He also noted that the Kremlin held sham presidential elections in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine in the hope of increasing Russia's illegal claims to the occupied parts of Ukraine.