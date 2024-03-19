I hope that Poland will reach agreement with Ukraine on agrarian issues by 28 March, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hopes that by the time the Ukrainian and Polish governments meet in Warsaw on 28 March, the parties will be able to make decisions that will satisfy both sides and Polish farmers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Tusk said this at a press conference in Warsaw.

"I hope that by 28 March, which is the day we are planning to meet with the Ukrainian government in Warsaw, we will make joint decisions with Ukraine that will be much safer for Polish farmers," Tusk said.

He said that within two weeks, a solution would be found with the Ukrainians on several issues: approval of licences, government consent to allow agricultural products to leave Ukraine.

"If necessary, we will also stop transit for a certain period of time. And I want it to be in agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, I don't want to harm them," the Polish prime minister stressed.

See more: USAID shipped 12,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Ukrainian agricultural enterprises for autumn planting season. PHOTOS

He added that they had managed to neutralise most of the threats raised by Polish farmers, including the retention of some arable land that was to be withdrawn under the European Green Deal.

At the same time, he said, convincing the European Commission was a difficult task and not everything was achieved 100%.

Tusk also said that the Polish government is now acting in a situation where it needs to plan a lot of money for Poland's security, as well as for assistance to Ukraine.