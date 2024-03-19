Pentagon launches website to monitor US military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General has launched a website where Americans can get information on how control over weapons and equipment provided by the United States to Ukraine is being exercised.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Ukraine Oversight website provides information on the work of 20 US oversight agencies known as the Interagency Working Group on Ukraine Oversight. They make sure that the aid provided to Kyiv is used for its intended purpose.

The Hill notes that Republicans in the US Congress are still opposed to providing aid to Ukraine, while many of them question whether there is proper accounting for the weapons sent to Kyiv.

Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch has been looking into the use of aid to Ukraine for quite some time. In February last year, he stated that his office had not yet found any cases of misuse of American aid. "He warned, however, that investigations into the matter were still in the early stages," the Associated Press wrote at the time.

