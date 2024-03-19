Ammunition, armoured vehicles, spare parts and medical supplies: Pistorius on details of new package from Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the new military aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces includes ammunition, armoured vehicles, spare parts and medical supplies.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius informed journalists after the 20th meeting of the Contact Group on Military Support for Ukraine.

"We have prepared an aid package worth almost half a billion euros for this meeting in the Ramstein format. It includes 10,000 artillery shells from the stockpiles of our Armed Forces. Delivery will begin soon, almost immediately," the minister said.

Germany, in particular, has signed an agreement to purchase 100,000 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine, with deliveries expected to begin this year.

The package also includes 100 armoured personnel carriers and the same number of high-performance logistics vehicles, spare parts for previously transferred systems and a large amount of medical supplies.

Pistorius also informed that Germany will pay for 180,000 rounds of ammunition as part of the Czech initiative. The delivery will be carried out in stages and will begin in the summer. The logistics are being handled by the Czech side, and Pistorius had a conversation with his counterpart Jana Černohova over the weekend.

As for the Ramstein Air Defence Coalition, initiated by Germany and France, it has been joined by another country, Norway. In total, the coalition currently includes 15 countries. Ukraine must be provided with sufficient long-term defence and deterrence capabilities, the German politician stressed. The issue of interoperability is important, as the war has shown, he added.

The German defence minister said he would discuss assistance to Ukraine, including long-range artillery, during a meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecorne in Berlin later this week. He did not confirm, however, that Taurus missiles will be discussed. The minister noted that "everything has already been said about this, there is nothing new". He added that the French and British supply missiles that cannot be compared to German systems.

When asked about the possibility of Germany sending its troops to Ukraine, Pistorius called the question hypothetical, said that such an option was not currently being discussed and recalled Chancellor Olaf Scholz's position: there will be no German soldiers' feet on Ukrainian soil.

As a reminder, on 19 March, Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth €500 million.