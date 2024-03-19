Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for swift congressional decision - Austin

Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory and hold the line.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the potential breakthrough of the Russian Federation. On the battlefield, we are seeing a number of gradual Russian successes, as Chairman Brown just said. These successes have been achieved at considerable cost in terms of personnel and equipment. But we have seen some successes nonetheless. I talk to my Ukrainian counterpart and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, and they feel confident in their ability to continue to defend their sovereign territory and hold the line. Of course, they need ammunition. They need support to be able to continue to do that," Austin said at a briefing following the 20th Ramstein meeting.

With this in mind, the Pentagon chief stressed that he hopes the US Congress will quickly pass an additional aid package for Ukraine.

"I continue to see broad support in both houses of Congress for Ukraine, and so I'm optimistic that we will see progress. But, again, this is something that cannot be absolutely predicted, and we will continue to work closely with Congress and our international partners to ensure that Ukraine gets the support it needs," the minister said.