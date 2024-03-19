88 billion raised in two years by Ramstein countries to support Ukraine - Austin

The countries of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine have raised $88 billion in military support over two years and are now focusing on two areas: meeting the immediate needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield and providing assistance for the long term.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said this on Tuesday following a meeting of the Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"For almost two years, this Contact Group has allocated more than $88 billion to help Ukraine in the security sector," Austin said.

He noted that the greatest efforts have been made by 15 US allies, which provide more to Ukraine than the United States as a percentage of its own GDP.

"Our allies and partners continue to step up, and the United States must do so as well," the Pentagon chief said.

He noted that the Contact Group continues to focus on two areas.

"First, we are working together to provide immediate support to Ukrainian troops, and second, we are working hard with the Ukrainian leadership to plan for long-term defence and deterrence," the US Secretary of Defence said.

He continued that the work on long-term support builds on the efforts of the Capability Coalitions to help Ukraine build a robust fighting force for the future.

"The Capability Coalitions will help and enable friends of Ukraine to coordinate joint support for many years to come. They create a consistent, responsive and sustainable approach to Ukraine's future security," Austin said.

In this regard, he said that on Tuesday he held the first meeting of the Coalitions of Capabilities Steering Group, which added unity to the efforts and goals of the eight coalitions of countries supporting Ukraine. Therefore, during today's meeting, the progress made was discussed and the way forward was coordinated to address key issues.

Austin thanked the representatives of Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom for their joint work.

"They have stepped up to lead the Capability Coalitions and commit resources and staff to this critical task. Their leadership is a testament to the unity and resolve of the Ramstein meeting today," the Pentagon chief said.

He also stressed that support for Ukraine is "crucial" for the United States itself. According to him, when the US invests in Ukraine's security, it invests in its own security.