General Staff: There were 67 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most Russian attacks were repelled in Novopavlivka direction - 18

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 67 Russian attacks on the combat line. The Novopavlivka direction remained the most active, with 18 attacks by the Russian army stopped there.

"The seven hundred and fifty-fifth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 67 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 62 air strikes, fired 64 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were destroyed and damaged," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Lukashivka, Bilopillia in the Sumy region, Kozacha Lopan and Izbytske in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Prohres, Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Manukhivka, Myropillia, Ponomarenky in the Sumy region; Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces near the town of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. He conducted air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Vesele in the Donetsk region and Serebrianskyi forestry. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Klishchiivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Ocheretyno and Tonenke in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhainne, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Blahodatne in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, 4 times with the support of aviation. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Huliapilske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy made one attack on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy launched air strikes near Antonivka, Kherson region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotianka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops destroyed 2 ammunition depots and one enemy electronic warfare vehicle.

