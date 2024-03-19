Canada to provide $30 million for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Canada will allocate 40 million Canadian dollars (about 30 million US dollars) to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries.

This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the discussions, representatives of Ukraine spoke directly about the urgent need for more artillery ammunition. While we are working with our Canadian industry partners to increase domestic production of 155-mm shells, we are also determined to meet Ukraine's urgent needs as soon as possible. By supporting the Czech initiative to provide large quantities of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, Canada is stepping up its efforts to meet one of Ukraine's most pressing defense needs," he said.

Blair believes that these funds will allow for the urgent delivery of several thousand pieces of ammunition to Ukraine.

In addition, Canada will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with night vision devices worth $5.7 million, which will be purchased from the Canadian company Twenty20 Insight.

