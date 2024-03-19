During daytime, Russians attacked six settlements in Kherson region with drones, fired artillery at Kherson city center
On March 19, the Russian army attacked Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, and Osokorivka with drones.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"During the day, drones attacked Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka and Osokorivka. The occupants attacked the settlements with fpv drones and dropped explosives. At least two dozen hits were recorded," the statement said.
The strikes damaged a kindergarten and a residential building.
Russians also struck the central part of Kherson. Again, residential buildings came under fire.
In the afternoon, a Russian shell hit a residential building. The windows were smashed, the roof and walls were also damaged.
Fortunately, none of the residents of Kherson were injured in the shelling.
