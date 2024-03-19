F-16s, ammunition, drones, air defense, and more: Umierov talks about aid packages from allies after 20th Ramstein

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umierov told what kind of weapons our partners have promised to provide Kyiv at a meeting in the Ramstein format.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defense Minister's Facebook page.

Umierov said that an important meeting with the military leadership of key partner countries took place in Wiesbaden the day before. The Ukrainian delegation presented the plan for 2024, voiced the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and presented the latest achievements in building fortifications. It is very important to maintain this format of meetings on the eve of the meetings of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

"Today our team had a separate meeting with Secretary Austin and General Brown. We discussed Ukraine's plan for 2024, construction of fortifications, strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, and provision of electronic warfare. A separate item was long-range weapons," Umierov wrote.

He noted that during today's 20th meeting in the Ramstein format, the coalition of partner countries demonstrated its unity and activity in helping Ukraine.

The minister also announced aid packages from allies, which include 155 mm, 152 mm, 105 mm artillery shells and others.

"Air defense systems to protect our cities, to protect our soldiers from Russian aviation, which drops GABs on our positions. There will be more missiles for our air defense systems. I am grateful to the German Minister of Defense, who noted that the sky over Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians. Therefore, our common task is to ensure Ukraine's air superiority," Umierov wrote.

He also said that active work is underway with all partners involved in the F-16 coalition: The United States, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, and others, to get the planes to Ukraine as soon as possible, to get the planes to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Our war to restore territorial integrity is the first full-scale drone war. We have several new countries that have joined the drone coalition and made contributions. The first results of this coalition will be the first deliveries of drones to Ukraine in March. We are also discussing the possibility of investing in the Ukrainian production of those UAVs that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield," Umierov added.

