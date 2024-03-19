Artem Zhyhadlo, assault rifleman with 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, was killed in action for Ukraine

Artem "Ronin" Zhyhadlo, an assault pilot with the Third Separate Assault Brigade, was killed at the front near Avdiivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Stanislav Matviiv, a soldier of the Third Separate Assault Brigade.

"Friend. Brother. A warrior. An idealist. An assaultman. How much we still had to do. So many things we had planned. I did not believe that anything could happen to you.

You took part in the defense of Kyiv, walked up and down hundreds of cursed plantations during the Zaporizhzhia campaign, and then fought for almost a year in the most difficult conditions near Bakhmut. Now it's Avdiivka. It seemed that you would be able to survive the fiercest battle and then tell us with loud laughter at a café table how you crushed the f#ckers and came out victorious once again. You'll also brag about the trophies you've collected. We will discuss how to develop our project, and you will generate jokes that will make us both tear up," Matviiv said.

"I have no words to express how I felt when I received the news that you were killed. The brigade has lost one of its best soldiers. Ukraine has lost one of its most loyal sons. I have lost another one of the few close friends whose circle is constantly shrinking and fewer and fewer.

You are gone. But we have something left to live for. Something to fight for. And for whom to fight.

You will always remain in my memory. And I will never let you go into oblivion. For the sake of us, those who are alive. For the sake of those who have already passed away. And for the sake of those who have not yet been born.

Artem "Ronin" Zhyhadlo. Always faithful. Always in the ranks. Always in our hearts," the soldier wrote.

Stanislav Matviiv called for help for Artem's family and friends. He is survived by his mother and pregnant fiancée.

Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2cw25zBQuk

Card number

5375411216243845

4441114423510948