Italian Prime Minister Meloni is against sending Western troops to Ukraine: Escalation should be avoided at all costs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni does not support French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"Regarding the proposal put forward by France for a possible direct (military) intervention... our position is not in favor of this hypothesis, which is a harbinger of a dangerous escalation that should be avoided at all costs," Maloney said during a speech in the Senate on the eve of the EU leaders' summit.

Maloney criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who is putting pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a more decisive stance, warning of the "existential" threat that Russia poses to the EU.

At the same time, the Italian prime minister added that negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are useless.

"How can you sit at the negotiating table with someone who has never respected any agreements?" Meloni asked rhetorically.