Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be at opening ceremony of Olympics in Paris - IOC

There will be no athletes from Russia and Belarus at the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Olympic Committee.

According to the IOC's decision, made public on Tuesday, they will not participate in the opening ceremony "because they are individual athletes (i.e., they do not represent any country - ed.), but they will be given the opportunity to experience this event."

Athletes from both countries were suspended from the Olympics after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Russian and Belarusian athletes who have qualified for the Games can participate as neutrals.

A decision on their participation in the closing ceremony will be made later.

As a reminder, the IOC also called on athletes not to participate in the so-called Friendship Games to be held in Russia, as Moscow's intentions to hold them are a "cynical attempt to politicize sport."

