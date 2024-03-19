Over last day Russians shelled Sumy region 30 times, one person was killed - RMA

One person died as a result of Russian shelling in Sumy region. Over the past day, 90 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that during the day, Russians fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 90 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorod communities were shelled.

Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling with MLRS (15 explosions), mortars (19 explosions), artillery (6 explosions), air strikes by GAB (13 explosions) and FAB gliding and correction module (6 explosions). One person died as a result of a GAB air strike.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and dropped VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from a UAV (2 explosions).

Svesa community: there was a small arms attack.

Seredyna-Buda community: artillery shelling (5 explosions) and shelling with FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded.

Znob-Novhorod community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopillia community: an air strike by the FAB gliding and correction module (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a small arms attack.

Read more: During daytime, Russians attacked six settlements in Kherson region with drones, fired artillery at Kherson city center