Hungary will block use of frozen Russian assets for weapons for Ukraine - DW

Hungary is going to block the proposal to transfer the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, Deutsche Welle reports this with reference to its own sources.

"The European Commission's proposal to confiscate the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine is unlikely to be approved at the EU leaders' summit, which begins on Thursday, 21 March, in Brussels," the report said.

DW's source notes that most EU member states support the transfer of profits from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but Hungary opposes this, saying that the money should go to anything but weapons for Ukrainians.

Hungary (426) European Union (2801) frozen assets (163)
