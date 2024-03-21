About 30 missiles were shot down by air defense forces over Kyiv and in vicinity of capital

Debris of rockets fell in three districts of Kyiv, emergency services are working at the accident sites, liquidation of the consequences of the missile strike is ongoing.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"After a pause of 44 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers and ballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The air alarm in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. After complex maneuvers in neighboring regions, the rockets entered the capital at the same time from different directions. About three dozen enemy missiles, including ballistic ones, were hit by the forces and means of air defense over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital city," Serhiy Popko, head of the Air Defense Ministry, emphasized.

We will remind you that on the morning of March 21, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles and ballistic "Kinzhals".

