Enemy continues to attack in Novopavlivka sector, tried to break through Ukrainian troops’ defence 24 times in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 70 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 69 air strikes over the past day, firing 123 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Shelling of Ukraine

At night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to preliminary data, they used 8 cruise missiles and 3 ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Hrytsenkove, Popivka, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region; Oleksandrivka, Kozacha Lopan and Veterynarne in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, Kolodiazi, Lyman, Ocheretyne, Urozhaine, Maksymivka, Dokuchaivsk, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka in Kherson region.

Around 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 17 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 24 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times with the support of aviation near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, three attacks were made on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 10 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile units destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot.