Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 433,840 people (+750 per day), 6,832 tanks, 10,740 artillery systems, 13,074 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 433,840 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.03.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 433840 (+750) people,
- tanks ‒ 6832 (+4) units,
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 13074 (+16) units,
- artillery systems – 10740 (+26) units,
- MLRS – 1018 (+1) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 721 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 8365 (+10),
- cruise missiles ‒ 1922 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 14242 (+44) units,
- special equipment ‒ 1741 (+3)
