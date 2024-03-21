Russian Federation has created "atmosphere of fear" in occupied territories of Ukraine - UN report

The occupation authorities created a suffocating atmosphere of fear by persecuting anyone they suspected of disloyalty to them, according to the report, based on more than 2,300 interviews with victims and witnesses.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the UN report.

The actions of the Russian Federation damaged the social structure of communities and left people isolated, which led to deep and long-lasting consequences for Ukrainian society as a whole," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

The report, which is based on more than 2,300 interviews with victims and witnesses, details the actions of the Russian Federation to impose the Russian language, citizenship, laws, judicial system, and educational programs on the occupied territories. At the same time, the occupation authorities suppressed manifestations of Ukrainian culture and identity and destroyed the Ukrainian system of governance and administrative systems in these areas, the authors of the report indicate.

"At first, the Russian armed forces targeted people who were considered a security threat; over time, this circle of people expanded to include any person who was considered an opponent of the occupation. Russian troops also used force to suppress peaceful protests, restricted freedom of expression, imposed strict controls on the movement of residents, and looted homes and businesses," the document said.

Read more: More than 50 UN countries jointly condemned Russian elections in occupied territories of Ukraine: they have no legal force

The report also details the situation in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces at the end of 2022, including Mykolayiv and parts of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, to which the UN Office for Human Rights later gained access.

The report expresses concern that an overly broad and vague provision of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has led to people being prosecuted on charges of collaboration with the occupying power for actions that the occupying power can legally compel under international humanitarian law.

The High Commissioner once again called on the Russian Federation to immediately stop the armed attack on Ukraine and withdraw from its internationally recognized borders in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and international law.

Read more: Russians in occupied territories wiretap phones, streets, and institutions to search for "disloyal" - National Resistance Centre