Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighter jets, deliveries are planned to start in summer - Minister of Defense Ollongren

Currently, it is not known how many aircraft will be in the first batch, but in general, the Netherlands plans to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighters.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollonger, in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"Everyone is working very hard on this (F-16 training. - ed.), especially Ukrainian pilots and Ukrainian technicians, who must learn to master the F-16 and really be able to use them, and fight in them, as well as have the appropriate infrastructure in Ukraine.

It's hard work. I think we're on track to see shipments, Danish first, this summer, and then we plan to ramp up and then we'll also ship batches as soon as people are ready.

So when exactly we will deliver all 24 fighters, I won't say right now because it depends on the factors I just mentioned, but we plan to start shipping this summer. And we plan to build this powerful potential for the Ukrainian Air Force," she said.

Ollongren did not say how many planes would be in the first batch.

"In total, we will be able to deliver 24. We know that we will start with the Danish F-16s, that is, it is now in our planning, in the Ukrainian planning.

In the end, it doesn't matter if it's a Dutch, Danish or Norwegian F-16, because it will be Ukrainian. It will be your Ukrainian Air Force that will use this very powerful weapon system," the minister added.

