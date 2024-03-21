Port in St Petersburg stops shipping nitrate due to drone attacks - Russian media

The major port of St Petersburg has stopped transshipment of nitrate amid drone attacks. This activity is planned to be moved outside the city, presumably to Ust-Luga.

The Big Port of St Petersburg stopped transshipment of nitrate in February. For the port, this means a loss of 3 million tonnes of cargo per year.

"For the port, which is already in a difficult position due to the loss of trade operations with Europe, this is a rather significant blow," the publication says.

According to sources, the operations were suspended due to a ban imposed by the authorities amid fears of drone attacks.

It was decided to move the nitrate transshipment outside the city. Ust-Luga is being considered as a new location. At the moment, the port there is not ready to receive nitrate - it needs to upgrade its infrastructure.

