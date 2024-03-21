During war, he enriched himself by UAH 58 million and bought factory, apartment and car: SBI detained ex-Armed Forces officer Kozlovskyi on food supply to rear. PHOTOS

Law enforcers exposed the former head of the Central Food Supply Department of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on illegal enrichment.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

Although law enforcement officers did not name the detainee, according to "UP", it is Oleksandr Kozlovskyi.

According to the investigation, in 2022-23, the official acquired unjustified assets worth almost UAH 58 million. The law enforcement report says that the suspect has accumulated 53 land plots throughout Ukraine, a Toyota car, an apartment in Kyiv and other property.

The SBI also said that the enterprises controlled by the official bought up premises, such as the only property complex of an experimental prosthetic and orthopedic enterprise and a warehouse with an area of more than 2,000 square metres.

The suspect has now been detained. The prosecutor's office will request that he be placed in custody. Searches are being conducted at the former official's place of residence.

